100 written works in Bulgarian language and literature have been canceled at the matriculation exams

100 written works in Bulgarian language and literature have been canceled according to the new rules after it was found that they were identical. This was announced by the Ministry of Education. The results of the matriculation exams after the 12th grade were released today. The good news is that the success in Bulgarian language and literature is the highest since the beginning of the matriculation exams so far, summarized BNT.

The Ministry of Education today presented several of the canceled works, in which it is clear that the written texts are absolutely identical. The examiners sent signals and then the works were repeatedly reviewed by a commission. This is happening for the first time since the change to Regulation 11.

Tanya Pancheva, Deputy - Minister of Education and Science: “After checking the identified papers, 107 exam papers were canceled, 100 of which had identical content.“

In 7 of the papers, different signs were left. When asked whether the copying was done by dictating a text created by artificial intelligence from outside, the ministry said that the verification of the video surveillance is still ongoing. As for the problems during the English language matriculation exam, the department explained:

Tanya Pancheva, Deputy Minister of Education and Science: “In 9 of the tasks, 100% success rate. In the remaining 11 tasks - 95% success rate, which means that the technical error did not affect the results. This year, the highest success rate of the Bulgarian language and literature matriculation exam since 2008 was recorded. 60 points out of 100 or a good 4.39. The success rate in the second matriculation exam is very good 4.89. 338 high school graduates have two excellent grades. Over 5 thousand high school graduates have a pair of Bulgarian, and over 7 thousand have excellent grades.“