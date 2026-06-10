The Rumen Radev Cabinet has made new appointments in key state structures

The "Rumen Radev" Cabinet has made new and old appointments in key state structures.

The Council of Ministers has appointed Boris Mihaylov as Executive Director of the National Revenue Agency. He takes over from Milena Krastanova, who has filed a request for dismissal.

Mihaylov already has experience as the head of the revenue agency – from 2022 to 2023. Before that, he was the Executive Director of the State Fund „Agriculture“, bTV recalls.

The Government proposes Antoine Gechev as Chairman of the State Agency „Intelligence“ for a term of 5 years. Gechev still heads the intelligence service, having been appointed in 2021 by decree of then-President Rumen Radev.

According to the current law, however, the chairman of the DAR is elected by parliament upon a proposal from the Council of Ministers.

Earlier, the head of the Health Insurance Fund, Petko Stefanovski, announced his resignation. He added that he did not have the necessary political support to continue performing his functions calmly and without disruption to the system.