Chaira Hydroelectric Power Plant Receives Act 16

Hydro Unit 3 of Chaira Hydroelectric Power Plant successfully passed the state acceptance commission and received Act 16, officially putting it into regular operation. The power plant already contributes 420 megawatts to Bulgaria's electricity system, the National Electricity Company (NEK) announced.

The company states that the commission has certified that the rehabilitation was carried out in accordance with the working project and in compliance with all requirements of Bulgarian legislation. The issuance of the permit for use completes the final stage of the facility's restoration, BTA recalls.

According to NEK, the restoration of the hydro unit is the result of the consistent work of the engineering teams and the implementation of an innovative technical solution. The company emphasizes that the Chaira HPP, which is the largest pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in the Balkans, has a key role in balancing the electricity system against the backdrop of the growing share of renewable energy sources and more volatile regional markets.

In parallel, NEK continues work on the restoration of hydro unit 1. The activities are being carried out by the Japanese corporation Toshiba according to an approved schedule, with the repair expected to be completed in 2028. The company is also preparing the next stages of the restoration of hydro unit 4.

BTA recalls that in early April, the then acting Minister of Energy Trayko Traykov inspected the functionality of hydro unit 3 after the completion of the repair of the facility and the conduct of the final pre-commissioning and commissioning tests. Since then until today (when it received ACT 16) the unit has been operating in test mode. Traykov inspected the progress of the repair work in February, when he said that the process was nearing completion.