A three-car accident closed the road between Kazanlak and Maglizh

Traffic on the Sub-Balkan Road between Kazanlak and Maglizh has been stopped due to a traffic accident, the Road Infrastructure Agency announced. A detour route has been introduced in both directions through the villages of Ovoshtnik and Cherganovo, and traffic is being regulated by police teams.

The accident involved three cars and occurred in the area of the Kazanlak village of Cherganovo, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Stara Zagora specified. The accident was reported at 4:45 p.m.

There were no injuries, the drivers were tested for alcohol use, and the results were negative.

Earlier today, a crash between two trucks, a tractor, and a passenger car disrupted traffic on the main road from Stara Zagora to Dimitrovgrad, in the area of the village of Trakia, BTA reported.