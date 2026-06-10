The President of North Macedonia: I am not a monarch to change the constitution and include Bulgarians

I am not a monarch to change the constitution, only the deputies can do that, the President of the Republic of North Macedonia Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova told journalists in response to a question when our southwestern neighbor will change its Basic Law and include Bulgarians in it. The Head of State of North Macedonia spoke to Bulgarian media after the end of the Summit of the South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP).

The constitution can only be changed by the deputies. The deputies represent the citizens and vote of their own free will. They do not represent me, so I could not answer on their behalf, Siljanovska also pointed out. When asked if she would encourage MPs to adopt the constitutional changes, she replied that she is a professor of constitutional law and deeply respects the principle of separation of powers.

There is no single constitution in the EU, but there are many constitutional principles, the President of the Republic of North Macedonia noted. They are part of the Treaty on European Union, the Treaty of Lisbon, the Charter of Fundamental Rights and the case law of the Court in Luxembourg, she added. According to her, they state that the EU will respect the national and cultural identity of states and peoples. In addition, the EU will respect the dignity and inviolability of citizens. The EU will also respect constitutional and political structures. And more - the EU will strengthen agreements between member states and neighboring countries based on the principle of reciprocity, Siljanovska added.

The President of North Macedonia also made a comparison between the constitutions of Bulgaria and the Republic of North Macedonia. Siljanovska noted that provisions of the Constitution of North Macedonia state that every minority or community can have primary and secondary education in their mother tongue; can create political parties on an ethnic basis; can organize media, as well as cultural associations.

She then cited the Bulgarian Constitution, according to which political parties based on ethnic or religious affiliation are prohibited. Siljanovska also cited the "anti-discrimination clause" in the Bulgarian Constitution. It states that in Bulgaria all citizens are equal, and one of the grounds for this is national affiliation, the President of North Macedonia also said.

According to the Bulgarian Basic Law, political parties cannot be formed on an ethnic, racial or religious basis, as well as parties that aim to forcibly seize state power. Again, according to the Bulgarian Constitution, all people are born free and equal in dignity and rights. All citizens are equal before the law. No restrictions on rights or privileges based on race, nationality, ethnicity, gender, origin, religion, education, beliefs, political affiliation, personal and social status or property status are allowed.

The President of North Macedonia spoke in English to the Bulgarian media, and as a reason he indicated that he would understand the issues better that way.

When we talk about the bilateral aspect between Bulgaria and North Macedonia, what I always say is that the mutual interest of both countries is to move forward on the path to full membership in the European Union, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of North Macedonia, Timcho Mucunski, in Sofia earlier today.