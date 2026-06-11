Surprise police action against racing near Plovdiv

A surprise action was carried out by the police on Asenovgradsko Shosse near Plovdiv last night.

When law enforcement arrived, they found more than a hundred motorcycle and car owners gathered in the area of one of the gas stations. The action began at around 8:30 p.m.

Those present were checked, no one was detained.

The police announced this as the beginning of numerous actions in places where there is information that racing and drifting are taking place. The director of the Plovdiv Police Department of the Ministry of Interior confirmed that Asenovgradsko Shosse is one of the places where there is information that races are taking place.

According to Senior Commissioner Vasil Kostadinov, the police had preliminary information about the organization of a race tonight, adding that the arrangements take place in social groups, but they are also monitored by the police.

Since the beginning of the year, 34 acts have been drawn up under the Road Traffic Act against drivers who have driven motor vehicles in conditions of the so-called drift. These people are already under the supervision of the police, from where they announced that their main actions are preventive in order to get ahead of events, as well as that their surprise actions will continue in full force.