Rumen Radev talks with Albanian President Bajram Begaj about the development of the region

Connectivity is the key to the successful development of our region, it creates more opportunities for investments and intensive business contacts, said Prime Minister Rumen Radev during his meeting with Albanian President Bajram Begaj, the government press service reported.



The two discussed the potential for deepening bilateral cooperation in a number of areas of mutual interest. Prime Minister Radev emphasized the opportunities for interaction in trade, transport, mutual investments, culture, education and tourism. Special emphasis was placed on the importance of Corridor No. 8 as a strategically important transnational axis, which is key to improving regional connectivity.



During the meeting, Prime Minister Rumen Radev congratulated President Begaj on Albania's significant progress in the European integration process. The Prime Minister also highlighted the role of the Bulgarian national minority as a bridge of friendship between Bulgaria and Albania.



Earlier yesterday, the President of the Republic of Albania, Bajram Begaj, made a joint statement with the President of Bulgaria, Iliana Iotova, and the Foreign Minister of Romania, Oana Coișo, following the South East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit in Sofia. Our cooperation in the region has concrete results - we are establishing progress in facilitating trade and the movement of people and goods, said Begay.



Rumen Radev and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar discussed at a meeting at the Council of Ministers the prospects for further development of bilateral cooperation, the government's information service reported. The economy, high technologies and space exploration were outlined as potential areas.



During the conversation, the excellent political dialogue between Bulgaria and India was confirmed and a mutual desire was expressed to bring more pragmatism to bilateral relations.



The Prime Minister highlighted Bulgaria's achievements in the field of information technologies, digital transformation and the development of an innovation ecosystem. He also noted that Bulgaria is among the six EU countries that have been selected to build artificial intelligence factories with European funding.



Among the highlights of the conversation was the prospect of cooperation in the development of space technologies and space exploration. The common position was that dynamic changes in the world, including the accelerated development of artificial intelligence, place new demands on competitiveness and require increased cooperation and investments in areas with high added value.



The two also discussed the possibilities for a more active partnership in the film and entertainment industry, the government's information service added.



Earlier yesterday, Foreign Minister Velislava Petrova said after a meeting with her Indian counterpart that there is serious unrealized potential between Bulgaria and India and it should not be left like this.