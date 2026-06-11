Parliament adopts final measures against high prices

The National Assembly will vote on final measures against high prices and speculation.

Deputies will consider amendments to competition and consumer protection laws on second reading.

They give more powers to the Competition Protection Commission, and expand the list of unfair trade practices. The new rules also provide for the introduction of the concept of “dominant position“, the definition of an excessively high price, as well as the creation of a central register for traceability of supplies. The concept of “fair price“ is also introduced, which will be calculated according to a formula of the Ministry of Economy. It is also planned for the Consumer Protection Commission to impose twice as high fines on traders.