Ivan Demerdzhiev announces start of large-scale action against dangerous driving VIDEO

Large-scale action against dangerous driving is beginning. Over a hundred powerful motorcycles and sports cars were checked in an operation near Plovdiv against drifts and races, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev announced on Facebook.

The specialized operation began after receiving information via social media that powerful motorcycles and sports cars were gathering on the territory of a gas station on Asenovgradsko Shose in Plovdiv. The police found 94 motorcycles and 11 cars, and the identities of a total of 107 people were taken.

This is just the beginning. The Ministry of Internal Affairs will be completely uncompromising, the minister says.

Intensified focus on road safety

With these decisive measures, the authorities are sending a clear signal to all lovers of high speeds - reckless behavior behind the wheel will not go unpunished.

Similar actions are expected to continue in other cities, with the goal of ensuring the safety of all road users and reducing accidents caused by dangerous driving.