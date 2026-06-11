By the morning it will also rain in Northeastern Bulgaria, and in many places throughout the country there will be heavy rain and thunderstorms. In Central and Eastern Bulgaria, as well as in the mountainous regions, the amounts of precipitation will be significant. There will also be hail.

The wind will be moderate, and in the Danube Plain, the western part of the Upper Thracian Lowland and along the Struma Valley – temporarily strong, with a direction from the north-northwest. Maximum temperatures will significantly decrease and will be between 20° and 27°, in Sofia – around 19°.

In the mountains, there will also be intense rainfall and thunderstorms in many places, more significant in the region of the Central Stara Planina and in the Rila-Rhodope Massif.

There will also be temporary intense rainfall and thunderstorms along the Black Sea coast, but the maximum temperatures there will remain almost unchanged.

On the night of Saturday and early in the morning, there will still be intense and significant rainfall in Eastern Bulgaria. During the day, precipitation will decrease and will stop by the evening. The wind will weaken, and temperatures will remain unchanged – lower than the climate norms.

A significant warming is expected in the coming days. Sunny weather will prevail, with afternoon showers and thunderstorms mainly in the eastern and mountainous regions. More intense rainfall and powerful thunderstorm activity are expected again on Tuesday.