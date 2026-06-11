Radev to Hakan Fidan: Turkey is not only a neighbor and friend, but also a key partner in a number of areas

For Bulgaria, Turkey is not only a neighbor and friend, but also a key partner in a number of areas of cooperation such as security, migration, energy and transport connectivity. In addition, there are also new areas with great potential for interaction such as the development of high technologies and artificial intelligence. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev during his meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, the cabinet press center reported.

Prime Minister Radev noted that Fidan's current visit to Sofia is the next step towards deepening bilateral relations.

During the conversation at the Council of Ministers, emphasis was placed on the common challenges of the two countries as NATO allies and the commitment they share in terms of security, especially for the Black Sea region. An excellent example of fruitful cooperation in this regard is the joint efforts of Bulgaria, Turkey and Romania within the framework of the Black Sea Mine Countermeasures Group, which is important for freedom of navigation and contributes to regional security.

Prime Minister Rumen Radev emphasized the government's aspiration to ensure the best possible business environment in Bulgaria and noted the large number of investments from our neighbor - over 2,200 Turkish companies are working in our country, operating in the fields of production, trade, logistics and services. This ranks Turkey among Bulgaria's leading foreign trade partners, with bilateral trade reaching a new record of 7.7 billion euros in 2024.

Energy and transport connectivity were also in the focus of Prime Minister Rumen Radev's meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.