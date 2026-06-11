Haralan Alexandrov: It would be a betrayal if Radev did not support Yotova for the presidential elections

The government is hyperactive in the first month of its rule, due to the internal situation in the country, as well as the external one, which is changing at any moment. This hyperactivity is inevitable and will continue in the summer, as they are in a position to compete with crises. This was commented on by social anthropologist Haralan Alexandrov in the program “The Day Live” on Nova News.

According to him, the three major areas are the economic situation, the security, law and order group, and the international situation with everything related to foreign policy, and there is a crisis in all three.

“We have inflation, rising prices, a problem with law and order (the case of the race, the case of illegal construction). The battle with inflation, however, is more complicated and unequal, because there are market agents on the other side, some of whom are very powerful, namely the large food chains”, pointed out Alexandrov. According to him, if this battle turns out to be imitative and agricultural producers suffer, this could have very serious and negative consequences.

Regarding foreign policy, things are clear there – there is a clear political request, almost directly assigned by the people who voted for Radev, and it is to keep Bulgaria as far away from the war in Ukraine as possible”, the anthropologist emphasized.

At the moment, it is not clear who Radev would support for the presidential elections and whether he would look for another candidate, but it would certainly be perceived as disloyal to Iliyana Yotova not to support her, Alexandrov was categorical. “If it is perceived as a betrayal, (and Bulgarians are very sensitive to betrayals at the moment), Radev "may pay a high political price," he said.