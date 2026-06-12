Ministry of Health: Directors of state hospitals receive huge salaries with millions in debt

The Ministry of Health presents data on the management of state hospitals in the country. The debts they have realized are 426.2 million euros. Of these, 21.3 million euros are overdue by March 31. This was announced by Health Minister Katya Ivkova at a press conference.

„17 of the commercial companies with over 50% state participation have concluded loan agreements with various banking institutions. The total amount of loans by December 31 is 187.3 million leva. More than half have been concluded with one financial institution. In the last quarter, three hospitals have done so - USBALO „Prof. Boycho Boychev“, MHAL „Rahila Angelova“ - Pernik and the "St. Petka" Hospital in Vidin. I have requested from the Directorate of Public Enterprises and Property Management to conduct an analysis of the work of the boards of directors of all 64 commercial companies affiliated with the Ministry of Health. The deadline is today, "Ivkova announced.

According to her, an additional requirement has been made to organize monthly meetings of the aforementioned boards of directors. "The members receive between 2,000 and 4,500 euros per month to represent the state on the boards, some of them are employees of the Ministry of Health. Sometimes they receive about 8,000 euros in remuneration, which is more than that of the principal of the ministry," the minister explained.

Ivkova recalled that this is a state resource, but specified that she is aware that there are various factors that can cause indebtedness. She announced that at the same time, the methodology for forming remuneration for the boards of directors of commercial enterprises will be reviewed. The goal is to avoid a situation in which healthcare institutions in poor financial condition pay remuneration in an unreasonably large amount.

“From January to May 27, 22 inspections were carried out by the internal audit unit. Their focus was mainly on treatment with unauthorized medications, as well as joint management contracts. Inspections continue in several healthcare institutions. The main weaknesses found are the lack of basic rules on the conditions for the supply of medications, and in some cases it was carried out with the only wholesaler who submitted an offer. No evidence was found whether a call for tenders was published and whether inquiries were sent to other suppliers. Software discrepancies were also found in healthcare institutions, it was impossible to track deliveries“, Katya Ivkova further explained. As a result, information on joint activity contracts was requested.

The audit found that in some of the aforementioned contracts, the percentage ratios are to the detriment of the healthcare institutions. In some cases, the distribution is even 20 to 80. “The prosecutor's office, ADFI, SANS and DNSK have been notified“, the minister added.

According to her, Bul Bio - NTZPB EAD produces the BCG vaccine and has the potential to develop as a company, but at the same time, as of December 31, its operating result was negative, and its losses amounted to 572,000 leva. And its profits in 2024 were 46,000 leva, while in 2021 it was worth 8 million leva. “The unfulfilled export amounted to 9.2 million leva. The Executive Director explained that there are delayed exports due to postponed deliveries to UNICEF in Indonesia, Afghanistan and Vietnam, and the production is in storage. The internal audit has determined that the method of making payments in terms of debt management is not regulated by the rules. The WHO is also conducting inspections of the Bull Bio laboratories, a report on the progress of their findings is expected. Additional explanations have been requested from the director,“ Ivkova also revealed.

In addition, she pointed out that the monthly salaries of the members of the boards of directors of state medical institutions significantly exceed those of the highest management positions in the country. However, the financial results are negative.

Ivkova also provided data on the debts of large hospitals. Those of UMBALSM “Pirogov“ are in the amount of 41.7 million euros. The director's salary in January was 10,416 euros, in March it was 12,659 euros. At the University Hospital "Aleksandrovska", the debts are 60.2 million euros, and the salary of the executive director is 8,559 euros. At the University Hospital "St. Catherine", the debts are 28.3 million euros, and the remuneration of its head is around 8,000 euros.