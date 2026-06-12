Rumen Radev: US tanker planes will remain until the end of the month, we are renegotiating "Botas" and preparing the election of a new Supreme Judicial Council VIDEO

I spoke on a wide range of issues with the Foreign Minister of Turkey, including our energy system and "Botas". The Turkish side is interested in deepening bilateral relations, as well as increasing the transport flow through Bulgaria. We also have such an interest, so we will work in this direction. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev on the sidelines of the National Assembly.

According to him, the American side has been given enough time, as US military aircraft related to operations in Iran are located at military airfields. The Bulgarian side has responded to the US note and they will remain at our airports until the end of the month, Radev explained.

Asked about Georgi Kandev's resignation, Radev said that they had talked and he had cited personal reasons. He added that he was satisfied with his work with Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev, and his Facebook post was a surprise.

Regarding the talks with Turkey, he specified that the topic was not only “Botaş“, but also included railway connections, energy projects and others.

“Our wish is to have a new Supreme Judicial Council and to elect a new Prosecutor General“, the Prime Minister also said.

"All circumstances are currently being checked, but it is a fact that when he was expelled from Bulgaria, after less than 10 days the Chairman of the National Security Agency canceled his own order and he was returned", he also commented on the case with Mavrodiev.