Dzhartov: 285 fire trucks will be delivered throughout the country

From a fire perspective, the situation in the country is calm, given that this year we had a lot of snow during the winter period and now rain. We continue with our actions in the next fire-dangerous season to be better prepared, said the director of the General Directorate “ Fire Safety and Population Protection“ Chief Commissioner Alexander Dzhartov to journalists in Lovech. His visit was on the occasion of the presentation of the new director of the Regional Directorate “ Fire Safety and Population Protection“ Commissioner Nayden Hristov.

Chief Commissioner Dzhartov pointed out that in recent days and weeks the focus has been on floods. “ Given that there was a lot of rain, including for today, the forecast is for a yellow code almost throughout the country, with the exception of Kyustendil and Pernik. Our teams are ready“, he added.

In his words, disaster response capabilities are increasing step by step. “In this regard, we are implementing various projects under which we acquire equipment, and the fastest we will receive such under the project of the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy, program “Human Resources“. We are talking about the delivery of drones, backpack fire extinguishers, multi-tools, i.e. handy tools with which we can respond better. The project is aimed not only at us, but also at our partners, the municipalities, as well as volunteers“, added the chief commissioner.

When asked about staffing, he said that there are never enough people, competitions for new firefighters are constantly being held. “This year we managed to hire more than 270 firefighters. Currently, competitions have been announced for the appointment of about 200 more. They will be on course in the fall and will be part of our teams next fire season,“ said Dzhartov.

He added that the delivery of new fire trucks is expected to begin at the end of this or the beginning of next year, depending on how the contractors manage their schedules.

285 fire trucks will be delivered throughout the country.