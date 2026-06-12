Corruption in the administration: Every fourth Bulgarian has been blackmailed for a bribe

Bulgaria is once again in the spotlight due to growing corruption. A new study by the Center for the Study of Democracy reveals that as many as 40% of citizens who sought administrative services in the last year were pressured to give a bribe or gift, summarized the Bulgarian National Radio.

Even more shocking - three out of four agreed to pay in order to receive what they are entitled to by law.

The European context: Bulgaria among the most affected by corruption

The data were presented during a lively public discussion at the House of Europe in Sofia.

Yordanka Chobanova, Head of the European Commission Representation in Bulgaria, stressed the need for uniform and stricter penalties for corruption crimes throughout the European Union.

According to her, 71% of Europeans believe that corruption is widespread in their own countries. countries, and 69% are convinced that cases of high-level corruption go unpunished.

However, in Bulgaria, the distrust is even greater – as many as 76% of people do not believe that those guilty at the top of power will face consequences.

Why is the fight against corruption more important than ever?

The Program Director of the Center for the Study of Democracy, Ruslan Stefanov, emphasized that the current moment is historic for Bulgaria.

According to him, the government has a unique mandate to confront corruption – something that has not happened since the time of Ivan Kostov.

In addition, the complex geopolitical and economic situation turns corruption not only into an obstacle to good governance, but also into an instrument of external pressure and influence.

It is time for decisive action

These worrying facts are a clear signal that the fight against corruption cannot be postponed. Urgent reform, stricter sanctions and transparency at all levels are needed.

Only in this way can Bulgaria break away from the shadow of doubt and restore citizens' trust in institutions.