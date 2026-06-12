In the elections, people punished all the parties of the last 5 years that formed unstable governments. Once in 25 years, they clean up the political landscape. Rumen Radev had a consistent line regarding the status quo, and during these 5 years the main question in society was how to eliminate it. This was said by Sergey Stanishev, former Prime Minister and member of the Executive Bureau of the Bulgarian Socialist Party, on the air of the program "Your Day" on NOVA NEWS.

According to him, one-party rule creates very high expectations and carries great responsibility, because when you have such a majority, you have to show results.

„And the problem of "Progressive Bulgaria" is that a formation of very diverse people has just been created, who are not united and do not have a political profile. Radev took votes from all parties, but the expectations of voters, for example, of “Vazrazhdane” are one, those of BSP are another, GERB is another”, Stanishev emphasized.

The result of “Progressive Bulgaria” arouses respect in the EU, because they value democratic legitimacy there, he also commented.

“There is increasing talk that the EU should participate in finding a political solution to the war in Ukraine. Europe should participate in political regulation and find the balance so that not a truce but a lasting peace is established. The position of the Bulgarian government is not in sync with this line”, Stanishev also commented.

Regarding domestic policy, the former prime minister said that over the past 5 years, all parties that were in power and voted on budgets started to increase pensions, incomes, and administration, without having the resources for this. “We have reached a situation of too rapid an increase in debt. It is dangerous to overheat the economy with more and more public resources and to enter a deficit. This happens because people think in the short term - how to get through this year and how to win the next elections”, Stanishev was categorical.

According to him, the only way out for “Progressive Bulgaria” is to cut expenses in order to fit into a more acceptable deficit. “When you have too much debt, you have to service it and an increasing part of the budget itself starts to go only to paying interest or repaying the principal”, Stanishev explained and added that there should be a review of the expenses in the administration and structural reforms.

According to him, there should be structural measures that review the entire chain, but the problem is that they do not give quick results. “Therefore, there should be intense, honest talking and explaining the real situation to the people, and here “Progressive Bulgaria” has a problem – they do not have spokespersons”, Stanishev was categorical and added that the new rulers have very poor communication and do not explain well what they are doing.