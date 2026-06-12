Rumen Radev: Bulgaria will continue to supply water to Greece from Arda and Mesta

In the medium term, Bulgaria will continue to implement the declaration signed by the government of Rosen Zhelyazkov in 2025, because we believe it is a good and rational document that covers a 5-year period. On its basis, we will continue to conclude one-year agreements for the supply of certain quantities of water, which we have the right to change depending on climate change. This was the response of Prime Minister Rumen Radev to a question from Petar Petrov („Vazrazhdane“) about the government's general policy regarding the long-term supply of guaranteed water quantities to Greece.

According to the Prime Minister, the principle that will guide them is to seek a balance between the sovereignty and needs of Bulgaria on the one hand, and on the other hand - preserving and upgrading strategic relations with Greece, BTA wrote.

Radev pointed out that Bulgaria has fulfilled all its obligations under the previous agreement from 1964, which, in his words, is reparation in nature and has expired.

Bulgaria is in no way obliged to supply water to Greece, neither under European directives nor under international conventions, the Prime Minister emphasized.

The Prime Minister explained that Bulgaria was obliged under a 1964 agreement, which has expired in 2024, to supply 186 cubic meters of water to Greece. From there on, there is a bilateral agreement signed by the Zhelyazkov government from 2025 for the accumulation of water volume. This is a joint declaration, it is not a binding document, it does not have specific parameters, but it is said that a one-year agreement is included between NEK and the Greek counterparty for specific parameters and amounts for this service, he pointed out.

Bulgaria has economic benefits from the one-year agreement from last year, which is for monthly invoicing and for the supply of 164 million cubic meters of water. For the period of low water from May to September, our country received 2,132,000 euros, Radev said. According to him, this year there is also a one-year agreement on the same principle and the same financial resources are expected.

Never in recent years has there been a project in the Ministry of Environment and Water to build a dam on the Mesta River due to a lack of funds and vision on the Bulgarian side, noted Rumen Radev. Until 2031, we will not terminate the agreement with Greece for the Mesta River, nor will we terminate the bilateral joint declaration on the Arda River for a period of five years. We adhere to the principle that agreements must be implemented, otherwise we compromise ourselves as a civilized state governed by law, he added.

When we discuss relations with the Republic of North Macedonia, I always insist, regardless of which government has signed an agreement, that it be implemented by the next one. Based on this approach, we must defend our national interest on the international stage, said the Prime Minister.

From now on, we will seek framework agreements with Greece that have clear parameters and take into account water runoff.