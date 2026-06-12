Air quality data in Sofia is now available in real time

The Sofia Municipality has launched a new functionality on its website that allows citizens to monitor air quality data through interactive graphs in real time. Residents and guests of Sofia now have easy access to measurements from the five automatic monitoring stations managed by the Executive Environmental Agency (EEA) under the Ministry of Environment and Water.



Until now, this information was mainly available through the two public information boards located at “Orlov Most“ Square and at the intersection of “Moskovska“ and “G. S. Rakovski“ Streets. The new digital platform significantly expands public access to environmental information by providing data online in a clear and user-friendly format.



The platform is available at: https://air2.sofia.bg/airpublic/sofiafromair/list/

For maximum convenience for citizens, an Air Quality Index (AQI) is displayed below each graph, providing an easy and intuitive view of the current air quality at each of the monitoring points.



This innovation is part of the Sofia Municipality's ongoing commitment to transparency, digital innovation and data-driven environmental management.



The decision was inspired by the valuable exchange of experience and good practices during the recently held international expert forum, which highlighted the importance of making environmental data more accessible and understandable to the public.

By applying proven international practices and adapting them to local needs, Sofia continues its efforts to provide reliable and accessible environmental information for all.