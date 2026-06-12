The water in Ticha and five other villages in the Kotel municipality is not fit for drinking

The Regional Health Inspectorate in Sliven recommends that the water in the flood-affected village of Ticha and five other villages in the Kotel municipality should temporarily not be used for drinking and preparing food, but only for household needs, reports the Bulgarian National Radio.

The samples taken on June 8 from the water in the villages of Ticha, Ostra Mogila, Orlovo, Topuzovo, Filaretovo and Malko Selo show a discrepancy in microbiological indicators.

The „ViK - Sliven“ prescriptions have been issued to take mandatory hygiene and anti-epidemic measures and to restore the quality of drinking water.

Heavy rains caused flooding and the Cherna River overflowed its banks last week. The most affected area was the village of Ticha, where about 30 houses were flooded and much damage was caused.