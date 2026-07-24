Woman injured in collision between two cars and a motorcycle in Sliven

A 42-year-old woman was injured in a serious accident in Sliven, which occurred on the busy Samuilovsko Shosse. Two cars and a motorcycle were chained in the traffic accident.

The accident occurred yesterday evening, and traffic in the area has already returned to normal after the inspections.

According to information from the duty unit of the Regional Administration, the accident was reported at 18:13. The accident was caused after a Peugeot car, driven by the injured woman, entered the oncoming lane. A consecutive collision with the second passenger car and the motorcycle moving in the sector followed.

Teams of the Traffic Police and Emergency Services were immediately sent to the scene. The injured driver was immediately transported to a hospital in Sliven. Doctors confirm that her life is out of danger. The remaining road users escaped with only a fright and material damage to their vehicles.

The law enforcement agencies have conducted a detailed inspection to clarify the exact technical causes of the incident. Pre-trial proceedings have already been initiated in the case.