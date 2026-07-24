Fallen fan turbine in Vitinya tunnel on Hemus highway hinders traffic

A serious accident occurred without injuries in the late hours of July 23, after a massive fan turbine fell onto the roadway in the “Vitinya“ tunnel on the “Hemus“ highway.

The structure had blocked one of the traffic lanes in the tube in the direction of Varna. This caused serious difficulties for passing cars and required emergency intervention by emergency teams.

According to official information from the Ministry of Interior, disseminated by bTV Novinite, the cause of the incident was the load of a passing truck that hit and tore off the ventilation installation. As a result of the collision, an additional massive metal load also fell out of the vehicle. Officers from the Road Infrastructure Agency (RIA) and the Traffic Police were immediately sent to the scene to secure the area and clear the debris.

The situation in the tunnel has now been completely normalized. The RIA confirmed to BNT that traffic through the facility is completely unrestricted after the fallen turbine was removed from the roadway before midnight. Drivers are urged to drive with caution and observe the 70 km/h speed limit in the tunnel area.