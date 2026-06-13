"Sofia Pride and "Family Procession" to take place today in the capital

„Sofia Pride“ and „Family Procession“ will take place today in Sofia, the press center of the Sofia Municipality announced, specifying that both events have been coordinated with the municipality.

„Sofia Pride“ will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. In the period from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. a concert will be held next to the Monument to the „Soviet Army“ in the Prince's Garden, from „Gen. Yosif V. Gurko“ Str.

From 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. the procession will move using on sound platforms along the following route: ul. „Gen. Yosif V. Gurko“ – left along ul. „Evlogi i Hristo Georgievi“ – ul. „Tsar Osvoboditel“ – ul. „Vasil Levski“ – ul. „Gen. Yosif V. Gurko“ – ul. „Georgi S. Rakovski“ – ul. „Patriarh Evtimiy“ – ul. „Vitosha“ to the area of the pylons of the National Palace of Culture.

The procession will be held in the far right lane of the roadway in the direction of traffic. During the event, the peace of citizens must not be disturbed between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. and after 10:00 p.m. in open public municipal areas, the Sofia Municipality indicates.

A procession and concert in support of the Bulgarian family – – –Family Procession“, will take place from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., with the meeting point at 5:30 p.m. at –St. Nedelya“ Square. The procession will move along the route from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.: – „Tsar Osvoboditel“ – ul. „Georgi S. Rakovski“ – ul. „Oborishte“ to „St. Alexander Nevski“ Square, where it will end with a concert.

From 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., a concert dedicated to „Family Month“ will be held on a stage built on „St. Alexander Nevski“ Square.