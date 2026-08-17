Road conditions: Traffic, fires and traffic police summary as of 7:00

Restrictions and repairs by the RIA on the highways

The road conditions in the country on August 17 require increased attention from drivers. The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency (API) is introducing new restrictions on key routes. On the highways „Thrace“, „Hemus“ and „Struma“ are undergoing active road works and maintenance. There is a specific reorganization at Malo Buchino, where speed cameras are being replaced. In the „Vithinia“ tunnel on the „Hemus“ motorway, traffic is also temporarily regulated due to road sign cleaning and technical maintenance. Drivers must strictly follow the temporary signage.

Intense traffic at the borders and suspended ferries

Home The Directorate of the “Border Police“ reports increased traffic at the main border checkpoints (BCPs). According to data from the Ministry of Interior (MI), published on their official website mvr.bg, the situation at the borders is as follows:

Romania: Traffic across the Danube Bridge near Ruse and Giurgiu has been restored in both lanes after repairs. The ferries „Oryahovo – Beket“ and „Svishtov – Zimnich“ have stopped operating due to critically low Danube river levels. The ferry „Ostrov – Kichu“ (on Romanian territory) is also out of service due to a stuck dredger.

Traffic across the Danube Bridge near Ruse and Giurgiu has been restored in both lanes after repairs. The ferries „Oryahovo – Beket“ and „Svishtov – Zimnich“ have stopped operating due to critically low Danube river levels. The ferry „Ostrov – Kichu“ (on Romanian territory) is also out of service due to a stuck dredger. Greece: Traffic is extremely intense at the „Makaza“ border checkpoint at the passenger car exit. Only vehicles up to 3.5 tons are allowed through the „Makaza“, „Zlatograd“, „Ivaylovgrad“ and „Rudozem“ checkpoints. Trucks and buses can pass through the „Kulata“, „Ilinden“ and „Kapitan Petko Voivoda“ border checkpoints.

Traffic is extremely intense at the „Makaza“ border checkpoint at the passenger car exit. Only vehicles up to 3.5 tons are allowed through the „Makaza“, „Zlatograd“, „Ivaylovgrad“ and „Rudozem“ checkpoints. Trucks and buses can pass through the „Kulata“, „Ilinden“ and „Kapitan Petko Voivoda“ border checkpoints. Turkey, Serbia and North Macedonia: Traffic is currently normal at all points.

Traffic Police Summary: Road Accidents and Victims

Over the past 24 hours, the Traffic Police (TAP) registered a significant number of serious incidents. The official statistics of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (mvr.bg) for the last 24 hours show:

Serious accidents: 28 accidents in the country.

28 accidents in the country. Citizens killed: 3 people lost their lives.

3 people lost their lives. Injured persons: 34 people have been injured and have been provided with emergency assistance.

A total of 332 serious accidents have occurred in Bulgaria since the beginning of August, with 16 deaths and 393 injuries. The Traffic Police appeal for reasonable speed and no risky overtaking.

Fire department report: 141 fires have been extinguished

The Directorate General for Fire Safety and Population Protection reports a complicated situation due to the high temperatures. In the last 24 hours, firefighters have responded to 180 calls and extinguished 141 fires in the country.

Injured: 2 people were injured in the fires.

2 people were injured in the fires. Material damage: 23 fires caused direct losses (9 in homes, 1 in an industrial building, 4 in cars and 1 in a forest).

23 fires caused direct losses (9 in homes, 1 in an industrial building, 4 in cars and 1 in a forest). No damage: 118 fires were observed in dry grasses and bushes.

The main cause of the incidents remains human negligence, combined with heat of up to 35 degrees.

Conditions for tourism in the mountains

The weather in the mountains is sunny in the morning hours, but the Mountain Rescue Service (MSS) warns of a rapid change in the afternoon hours. There are conditions for local thunderstorms and short-term rains, mainly in the massifs of Southwestern Bulgaria. Tourists should avoid exposed ridges and high peaks after noon, as lightning in mountainous areas poses a serious risk and can cause fires. The Bulgarian Tourist Union (BTU) reported that restoration of key sites, such as the “Planinski izvori“ hut in the Stara Planina Mountains, is underway, but hikes should be planned carefully.