Minister Ivan Shishkov on a key tour in 4 regions

The Minister of Regional Development and Public Works, arch. Ivan Shishkov, begins a large-scale two-day working tour in Northeastern and Northern Bulgaria. Today and tomorrow he will inspect key sites and hold urgent meetings with local authorities in the regions of Varna, Dobrich, Shumen and Pleven. The visits are part of the new initiative launched by the Ministry of Regional Development and Public Works (MRDPW) under the title "The Regions Speak". The main goal is to find quick solutions to the problems with the critical water supply infrastructure and the republican road network.

Checks in Varna and Dobrich since the morning

The regional minister's work program begins on Monday morning from the city of Varna. Architect Shishkov, accompanied by Deputy Minister Pavleta Pelovska, will conduct a personal inspection of the illegally built-up area in the area of "Baba Alino", which has become known in the public sphere as the "illegal city". Varna Regional Governor Mario Smrkov, teams from the Regional Directorate for National Construction Control (RDNSK), as well as representatives of the local Water and Sewerage Company will be present on site, the Bulgarian Telegraph Agency website reported in an official statement. (bta.bg/bg/news/economy/1185860-regionalniyat-ministar-ivan-shishkov-shte-poseti-oblastite-varna-dobrich-shume).

Immediately after that, Minister Shishkov will travel to Dobrich, where a meeting is scheduled with the regional governor Ruslan Tomov and mayors of municipalities from the region. The main focus of the talks will be the severe water supply crisis and the condition of the local water supply network, reports the regional publication Pro News Dobrich (pronewsdobrich.bg/regionalniyat-ministar-arh-ivan-shishkov-idva-v-dobrich-zaradi-krizata-s-vik-infrastrukturata-p724303).

Inspections in Shumen and Pleven within tomorrow

On August 18, the tour will continue with an on-site inspection of the condition of the republican road I-4 Targovishte - Omurtag in the area of \u200b\u200b“Momina Cheshma“. The problems with the road surface and safety in this section are among the priorities for the \u200b\u200b“Road Infrastructure Agency“ (API).

The tour will continue in Pleven with an extended meeting at the Regional Administration and a planned briefing for the media, with the full program being announced by the MRDPW (mrrb.bg/bg/ministur-shishkov-ste-bude-na-posestenie-v-oblastite-varna-dobrich-shumen-i-pleven/). The delegation includes managers from “Bulgarian Water and Sanitation Holding“ and RIA, and Deputy Minister Pelovska will also visit Svishtov.