A tough night on the road: A pedestrian died, a wild boar closed the road

A black Sunday on Bulgarian roads. A 70-year-old pedestrian died on the spot after being hit by a car on the Kyustendil ring road. Hours later, a wild boar caused a collision and forced the complete closure of the busy section between the Burgas district “Kraymorie“ and the village of Marinka. The police are investigating the causes of the incidents, and road crews are appealing for increased caution.

Tragedy in Kyustendil: 70-year-old man dies on the Ring Road

The fatal accident in Kyustendil occurred around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday evening. The elderly man was run over on the city's ring road, in the area of “Sofia“ Street, right next to the Roma quarter. According to the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, behind the wheel of the car was 21-year-old.

Incident location : Kyustendil, Ring Road near Sofia Street.

: Kyustendil, Ring Road near Sofia Street. Victim : Passenger/pedestrian in his 70s, deceased at the scene.

: Passenger/pedestrian in his 70s, deceased at the scene. Driver : 21-year-old male with negative alcohol and drug tests.

: 21-year-old male with negative alcohol and drug tests. Tension: Residents of the neighborhood expressed dissatisfaction and doubts about the driver's condition.

Official data cited by the Bulgarian National Radio (bnrnews.bg/main/post/516293/mazh-e-zaginal-sled-kato-e-bil-blasnat-ot-kola-v-kyustendil) confirm the absence of prohibited substances in the driver's blood, but the investigation continues.

Incident near Burgas: Wild boar ran onto the road and crushed two cars

The second serious incident occurred in the Burgas region, where a wild boar that suddenly appeared on the roadway caused an accident. The accident was registered in the area of the asphalt base on the road connecting the “Kraymorie“ and Marinka village.

Материални щети : Сериозно са повредени две моторни превозни средства.

Пострадали : Няма информация за тежко ранени хора при сблъсъка.

Реакция на МВР: Пътят беше незабавно затворен за движение за извършване на огледи.

Според официалното съобщение на БТА (www.bta.bg/bg/news/bulgaria/1186491-divo-prase-predizvika-katastrofa-zatvoren-e-patyat-mezhdu-burgaskiya-kvartal-k), ОДМВР – Бургас въведе временна организация на движението.

Обходен маршрут за шофьорите около Бургас:

Заради блокирания участък трафикът се пренасочва по следния обходен маршрут:

Преминаване през бургаския комплекс „Меден рудник“ .

Пренасочване към село Димчево .

Излизане при село Маринка и обратно към основното направление.

Очаква се огледите на местопроизшествията да приключат в ранните сутрешни часове, след което движението край Бургас ще бъде напълно възстановено. От КАТ напомнят на водачите да шофират с намалена скорост в извънградските райони поради повишен риск от пресичащи диви животни и лоша видимост.