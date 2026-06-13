"Proceeding for the Family" is taking place in Sofia, Patriarch Daniil announced that from next year the entire organization will be under the auspices of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church

"Proceeding for the Family” started from the space in front of the church “St. Nedelya” and should end in front of the church-monument “St. Alexander Nevsky”.

Patriarch Daniil addressed the people who gathered at the event. He announced that from next year the entire organization will be under the auspices of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church, NOVA reported.

The organizers of the event say that Bulgaria's future lies in protecting its family, its faith and its children. They also point out that in a year of severe divisions, spiritual confusion and demographic crisis, they are coming out with a message not of hatred, but of love for the Bulgarian family.

The Holy Synod of the Bulgarian Orthodox Church – Bulgarian Patriarchate issued a statement earlier on Saturday on the occasion of “Sofia Pride 2026“.