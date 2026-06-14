Weather today, forecast for Sunday, June 14: Sunny, afternoon increases in cloudiness in the east and in the mountains

It will be mostly sunny. In the afternoon hours, temporary increases in cloudiness will be over the eastern and mountainous regions, where short-term rain will fall in isolated places.

A moderate wind will blow from the west-northwest. Maximum temperatures will be between 25° and 30°, in Sofia – around 26°.



Along the Black Sea Coast it will be sunny before noon. After noon, there will be temporary increases in cloudiness and in places it will fall. It will blow to a moderate wind from the west-southwest. Maximum temperatures will be between 24° and 28°. The sea water temperature is from 15°-16° on the Northern Black Sea Coast, to 20°-22° on the Southern. The sea waves will be about 2 points.



In the mountains before noon it will be mostly sunny, after noon with temporary increases in cloudiness, but only in isolated places there will be light rain. There will be a moderate, on the high peaks - and strong, northwest wind. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be about 19°, at 2000 meters - about 12°.



On Monday sunny weather will prevail. After noon in the northeastern and mountainous regions there will be short-term rain, there will be thunder. Temperatures will rise and the maximum will be mainly between 28° and 33°.

On Tuesday, with increasing winds from the northwest, an atmospheric disturbance will pass quickly. Cumulonimbus clouds will develop and in places there will be short-term precipitation and thunderstorms. Daytime temperatures will slightly decrease.