Wholesale fruit and vegetable prices fall, zucchini and tomatoes see the biggest drop

Wholesale prices of most fruits and vegetables continue to fall over the past week, according to data from the State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Markets (DKSBT), cited by BTA. A decrease is also reported for some of the main food products, writes News.bg.

The market price index (MPI), which measures the movement of wholesale food prices, fell by 2.56% to 2.436 points compared to 2.500 points a week earlier.

Among vegetables, the most serious drop was in zucchini, which fell by 26.83% to 0.84 euros per kilogram. Tomatoes follow with a decrease of 21.96% to 1.50 euros per kilogram. Cabbage fell by 16.67% to 0.52 euros per kilogram, and cucumbers - by 16.54% to 1.10 euros per kilogram.

The price of red peppers decreased by 7.77% to 2.54 euros per kilogram, while green peppers fell by 16.60% to 1.94 euros per kilogram.

Among the products with an increase in price are lettuce, which rose by 4.05% to 0.77 euros per kilogram, potatoes - by 8.36% to 0.70 euros per kilogram, ripe onions - by 6.78% to 0.63 euros per kilogram, as well as carrots, which added 0.23% to 0.87 euros per kilogram.

Among fruits, the most noticeable decrease in price is seen in cherries - by 19.69% to 2.30 euros per kilogram. Apples fell by 2.50% to 1.25 euros per kilogram, and lemons - by 2.33% to 2.51 euros per kilogram.

The exception is strawberries, whose price increased by 13.36%, reaching 2.75 euros per kilogram.

Among dairy products, cow's cheese fell by 4.05% to 5.97 euros per kilogram, and the yellow cheese “Vitosha“ - by 2.77% to 9.39 euros per kilogram.

At the same time, yogurt with a fat content of over 3% increased in price by 5.26% to 0.76 euros per 400-gram bucket, and fresh milk - by 2.27% to 1.12 euros per liter.

Cow butter decreased in price by 2.56% to 1.37 euros per 125-gram package. Frozen chicken meat recorded a slight increase of 0.43% to 3.70 euros per kilogram, while eggs size M decreased in price by 2.91% to 0.20 euros per piece wholesale.

In the case of basic food products, rice decreased in price by 2.03% to 1.64 euros per kilogram, and lentils - by 1.70% to 2.08 euros per kilogram.

Beans increased in price by 0.93% to 2.16 euros per kilogram, type 500 flour - by 4.17% to 0.70 euros per kilogram, and oil - by 3.04% to 1.76 euros per liter.

A decrease of 1.79% was also recorded in sugar, which is traded at 0.88 euros per kilogram.