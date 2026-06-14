Dr. Nenkov: Hopefully Minister Ivkova will have the strength and political support to at least sort out the system

Heads of state hospitals with large debts have been receiving higher salaries than those of the president and prime minister. This data was released by the Minister of Health, Katya Ivkova. What does this show, what are the signs of a broken health system, about the morality of a high salary when the hospital entrusted to you is drowning - the topic was commented on in the program "Na fokus" on NOVA by former Health Minister Dr. Miroslav Nenkov.

"Finally, the Ministry of Health has tried to see what is happening in its wards. It has sent its ears and eyes there as board members. They receive salaries that do not allow them to earn 2 times 3 hours of monthly employment. Hopefully, Minister Ivkova will have the strength and political support to at least sort out the system”, said Dr. Nenkov.

"There are hospitals that have low clinical paths and no debts. There are also those with significant paths and again no debts. There are also cases of state hospitals without debts, but they are a unit. Control of such hospitals occurs if the hospital director does something harmful politically. A hospital that generates only debts, no one needs", he added.

He also commented on the resignation of the NHIF governor. "The NHIF governor should not be a political figure, but an expert. In my opinion, he did not resign voluntarily. It is time to see which of the former governors they will appoint. This cannot be a signal for reform," Dr. Nenkov pointed out.

"Medical quality is difficult to assess. Minister Petar Moskov tried to assess medical work through patient satisfaction, which is not good. Patients evaluate our work through our activities," the former Minister of Health also stated.

"When I first entered the Ministry of Health, a small municipal hospital had closed its doors. The mayor went around all the institutions looking for 2 million leva that had been stolen. The Minister of Health withdrew 600,000 leva and the hospital started working. This is the scheme," said Dr. Miroslav Nenkov.