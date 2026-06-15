As of today, the "Teatralna" and "Hadzhi Dimitar" metro stations have reopened

As of today, the capital's metro stations "Teatralna" and "Hadzhi Dimitar" will operate again, announced by "Metropolitan" EAD, quoted by novini.bg. The operation of the two metro stations is being restored ahead of schedule, with the first train from the "Hadzhi Dimitar" metro station departing at 5:00 this morning. The management of "Metropolitan" assigned the contractor to carry out construction and installation activities in the area in a short time, in order to ease traffic in the capital and ensure faster and more comfortable movement during the upcoming matriculation exams.

The operation of the two metro stations was limited from May 11 due to planned 40-day construction and installation activities in the area of the shaft for the diversion of Line 3 to the neighborhoods of “Slatina” and “Mladost”. The planned deadline was June 20 this year.