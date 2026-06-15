Three of the three mayoral candidates nominated by DPS won a convincing victory in the first round of the partial local elections. This was announced on social networks by DPS leader Delyan Peevski.
First of all, I want to thank the people who trusted us once again! They should know that for us their trust is an irrevocable commitment and responsibility, the leader of the formation also said.
Peevski congratulated the mayor of Dolishte Municipality, Kardzhali Municipality, Kardzhali Region - Mediha Mustafa, the mayor of Dedino Municipality, Ardino Municipality, Kardzhali Region - Orhan Ahmed and the mayor of Podayva Municipality, Isperih Municipality, Razgrad Region - Kerim Ahmed, their headquarters and the municipal and regional structures of Kardzhali, Ardino, Isperih and Razgrad.
Peevski: DPS won three out of three mayoral elections
First of all, I want to thank the people who trusted us once again! They should know that for us their trust is an irrevocable commitment and responsibility, the leader of the formation also said.
Jun 15, 2026 08:06 80
Three of the three mayoral candidates nominated by DPS won a convincing victory in the first round of the partial local elections. This was announced on social networks by DPS leader Delyan Peevski.