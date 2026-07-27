BSP negotiates to keep the headquarters of "Positano"

The Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) will begin talks with the government in an attempt to keep its party headquarters at 20 "Positano" Street in Sofia, BGNES reports. The situation came to this after the left remained outside the National Assembly after the early parliamentary elections on April 19 and the cabinet decided to vacate the emblematic building.

Despite the lack of deputies in the national parliament, the left is adamant that they have the necessary legal basis to continue using the property. BSP leader Krum Zarkov emphasizes that the formation has representatives in the European Parliament and is the third political force in local government in the country.

„We will defend within the framework of the law what we need in order to function as political force. We will present options within the framework of the law. I am sure that in a spirit of mutual respect we will find the appropriate option. The address of the BSP is "Positano" Street 20“, commented Zarkov.

The discussion about the headquarters of the Socialists is taking place against the backdrop of actions already taken by the executive branch regarding other party properties. A week ago, the Council of Ministers decided that the headquarters of the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (MRF), located at „Vrabcha“ Street 23 in the capital, will be transferred for use by the National Revenue Agency (NRA - Sofia).