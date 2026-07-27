"We Continue the Change" brings 32,000 signatures to veto the budget

The leaders of “We Continue the Change“ Assen Vassilev and Acad. Nikolay Denkov will present President Iliana Yotova with a petition requesting a veto on the 2026 state budget. The meeting will be held tomorrow, July 28, at 4:00 p.m. in the presidency building, the political party's press center reports.

The initials of over 32,000 Bulgarian citizens from both the country and abroad have been collected in support of the request. The initiative has gained serious momentum in recent days, with just over 26,000 signatures collected by Sunday alone.

After the official meeting with president, the party representatives will make a statement to the media to present their motives.

The request to return the law is the culmination of the PP's sharp disagreement with the adopted state budget, which from January 1, 2026 operates entirely in euros. A few days ago, the party's co-chairman, Assen Vassilev, commented on the financial framework laconically: "This budget is worse than the one that brought down the government".

The project also met with resistance from the presidential institution. Back in November last year, Iliana Yotova herself criticized the financial plan, describing it as "abracadabra with numbers" and categorically emphasized that it is not socially oriented.