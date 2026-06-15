The Sofia Police Department stopped a race in the capital, caught a 15-year-old driving his parents

At midnight on Sunday, Monday, the Sofia police stopped the race, Chief Commissioner Nikolay Peltekov, Director of the Sofia Directorate of Internal Affairs, announced at a briefing, quoted by Dariknews.bg.

The drivers had gathered in front of a large retail chain in the capital, preparing to participate in an illegal race. Two cars were stopped from traffic, and all identified drivers were issued with tickets.

Chief Commissioner Peltekov recalled that since May 13, an action has been taking place on the territory of the SDVR to prevent road injuries in Sofia, with a huge number of officers involved.

Within the framework of the intensified checks on the territory of the Third District Directorate in Sofia, a 15-year-old child was found driving a car provided by his parents. Both parents were riding in the car, with the father visibly intoxicated.

The SDVR announced that an email for submitting signals has been opened.