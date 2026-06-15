Borisov: A strong economy is not built with talk, but with enterprises that give perspective to entire regions

"An investment of 70 million euros, 160 new jobs and new production facilities for industries such as automotive, electromobility and renewable energy. This is the development of “Alcomet“ in Shumen". The enterprise that I visited yesterday continues to expand its production and invest in state-of-the-art technologies. This was written on his Facebook page by GERB leader Boyko Borisov.

"Such projects are not implemented in an environment of political uncertainty and economic experiments. They are the result of a consistent policy of encouraging investments, developing industry and supporting Bulgarian business. A policy that we pursued during the three GERB governments and continued in the last cabinet with a GERB mandate", Borisov added. And he emphasized:

"Bulgaria needs more production, more investments and more jobs. Because a strong economy is not built with talk, but with enterprises that expand their activities, create employment and give prospects to entire regions."