Cars set on fire at the Bulgarian Embassy in Skopje VIDEO

An unknown person set fire to cars at the Bulgarian Embassy in the center of Skopje, BGNES reported.

According to initial information, the attacker flooded and set fire to a “Suzuki Vitara“ car, after which the fire spread to a second car parked nearby.

After the incident, the perpetrator fled and is being sought by the police. The area in front of the diplomatic mission has been cordoned off, with police teams on site. There are no reports of casualties.

The authorities are not releasing any additional details at this time.