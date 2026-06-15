Georg Georgiev on the arson in Skopje: This is a violation of the Vienna Convention

We are outraged by yet another act of gross vandalism against the property of the Bulgarian embassy in Skopje.

This was written on "Facebook" by former foreign minister Georg Georgiev.

An attack of such magnitude against a diplomatic mission - the deliberate arson of a car - is not ordinary vandalism. This is a violation of the Vienna Convention and a manifestation of total disregard for international law, which the Ministry of Foreign Affairs should notify the European institutions - the EC and the EP.

Unfortunately, in recent years we have observed an escalation of such phenomena, which unequivocally corresponds to the frequent and inadequately addressed by the authorities in Skopje hate speech against Bulgaria, Bulgarians and citizens of the RSM with Bulgarian identity.

We have repeatedly called on our neighbors to follow the values on which our common European home is built - freedom and tolerance. This is a pledge not only for the successful integration of the RSM into the EU, but is also a sign of democratic maturity and good neighborliness.

We call on the competent authorities in our western neighbor to take swift and effective action to identify those responsible for the crime and punish them with the full severity of the law.

The speed with which this happens will be a litmus test for the determination of the RSM government to protect all citizens and the rule of law in general.