Rumen Radev: I do not accept advice on the budget from people who borrowed 20 billion in debt last year

From now on, we are working very seriously in two directions - increasing collection rates, which you will hear when you present the budget, and limiting spending. We hope this will happen by the end of this month. This was stated by Prime Minister Rumen Radev to journalists.

The situation is extremely complex. We are working on the budget almost around the clock. All options are being sought so that the deficit is reduced and we can borrow as little debt as possible, he admitted.

There is no way, and all experts and economists say this, that from such a high deficit that we have found, we can suddenly go down to 3%. It cannot happen with few loans or no loans, as the people who withdrew 20 billion in debt last year advise us. So I do not accept advice from there, Radev specified.

When asked what sanctions could be imposed on our country under the excessive deficit procedure, Prime Minister Radev said: “A lot depends on what deficit we will enter this budget with and what measures we will take. The EC expects to see our measures to limit spending and increase collection, the sanctions depend on that, but they are not being introduced immediately“.