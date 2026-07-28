Four new trains are being launched for the extension of the third metro line

Four additional "Siemens" metro trains will be launched with the commissioning of the 3-kilometer extension of the third metro line under "Gen. Vladimir Vazov" Blvd., the Sofia Municipality announced, BTA reports. Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev inspected the newly constructed route before the state acceptance commission.

The new section includes the metro stations "Georgi Asparuhov Stadium", "Bessarabia" and "Gen. Vladimir Vazov“. The extension to the “Levski“ district is expected to provide an opportunity for over 45 thousand more people to use the metro daily.

“The metro continues to develop. The work is on schedule, and our goal is to open the doors to people immediately after the section is accepted, so that they can move more comfortably and faster. We are also working on the next extensions“, said Mayor Vasil Terziev, quoted by the municipality.

The new trains are equipped with high-tech systems that automatically determine their location along the route and maintain constant contact with the traffic control center. A communication-based train control (CBTC) system has been implemented in the third line, which ensures fast and safe movement.

According to the municipality, Level 3 automation technologies (GoA3) have been introduced in Line 3, allowing automated train control with an operator on board. The infrastructure allows for the future transition to Level 4 (GoA4) - fully automated operation.

The newly constructed route is about to be presented to a state acceptance committee appointed by the Directorate for National Construction Control. After receiving approval, the section will be opened for operation with regular passenger services.

The construction of the extension of the third line along “Gen. Vladimir Vazov“ Blvd. began on March 21, 2022 and is being implemented entirely underground. The project is financed under the Recovery and Sustainability Plan with funds in the amount of 282,321,041 leva excluding VAT, or 144.3 million euros.

BTA recalls that at the end of May, four new “Skoda“ metro trains entered service on the Sofia metro lines. The new trains replace some of the oldest metro trains on lines 1, 2 and 4 and will provide a more comfortable journey for passengers, the mayor of the capital said at the time.