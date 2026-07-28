After the accident with a bus on Tsarigradsko Shose in Sofia: What is the cause of the incident

How did the accident with a public transport bus in Sofia come about? On Monday, the bus went over the guardrail and ended up in the oncoming traffic on Tsarigradsko Shose. According to initial data, the driver lost control of the vehicle and stated that the brakes had failed. The bus went over the guardrail and entered the oncoming traffic, and four people were injured in the accident, recalls "Nova TV".

From "Stolichne Autotransit" stated that the bus had passed an annual technical inspection on July 21 and technical maintenance at the end of June, and the cause of the accident will become clear after the upcoming technical expertise.

Krassimir Georgiev from the Association for Qualification of Motorists explained that “Tsarigradsko Shosse” is prohibited for trucks over 12 tons and the guardrail is probably not compliant. “Maybe it was considered a guardrail to stop a car. Such a bus is over 20 tons when there are people in it”, Georgiev commented.

”The bus is a complex system. There may be a technical problem and it can be in several cases. There may be a problem in the air pressure system, there may be a problem in the braking system, there may be a problem in the rear axle of the semi-trailer, because we all know that it is a steering one. "If there was a blockage and this bridge was blocked, it changed the trajectory and direction of the bus," Georgiev commented.

He called for the installation of "New Jersey"-style roadblocks. "It is high time to seek criminal liability from those responsible for safety and the organization of traffic," Georgiev said.