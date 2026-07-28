Is there a real threat to Bulgaria after the new note from Iran?

A new warning from Iran to Bulgaria has caused political reactions and concerns among the people, after Tehran described the deployment of American military aircraft at the Bezmer airbase as a “dangerous decision”. On the air of “Your Day”, journalist Ognyan Daskarev and former Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Milen Keremedchiev commented on whether there is a real danger to our country and what the possible consequences are. According to experts, there is no immediate risk of a missile attack against Bulgaria, but cyberattacks and hybrid threats remain a possible scenario.

"There is no danger, but I completely understand the people's concerns", said Ognyan Daskarev. According to him, Iran has a limited resource of ballistic missiles: “Iran does not have missiles to fire at Bezmer. Even if they launch a missile, there are four lines of defense - the American and Mediterranean fleets, Turkey, Greece and our air defense. The probability is close to zero," he stressed.

According to Milen Keremedchiev, Iran's new diplomatic note does not differ significantly from the first. "There is no difference between the first and second notes. This is normal diplomatic practice. Similar warnings have been sent to other countries, including Great Britain, where the situation is more critical," he said. However, according to him, Sofia should have reacted more categorically: "The Iranian ambassador should be summoned, and then it should be clearly stated that Bulgaria, as a member of NATO and the European Union, will defend its territory together with its allies," Keremedchiev said.

The two analysts also commented on the development of conflicts in the Middle East and the war in Ukraine. According to them, economic pressure on Iran through restrictions on oil trade remains the main tool of the US, while in Ukraine the most urgent need is to strengthen air defense. Daskarev expressed skepticism about the expected meeting between Volodymyr Zelensky and Donald Trump in Washington, while Keremedchiev stressed that it is vital for Kiev to receive more air defense systems.