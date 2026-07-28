KITUB: The necessary net monthly income for the support of a three-member family is 1491 euros

The KITUB presented the data from the monitoring of consumer prices and the living wage for the second quarter of the year. They show that the necessary net monthly income for the support of a three-member family is 1491 euros. For a single worker living alone, 828 euros are needed, Dariknews.bg informs

The necessary income for support has increased by 1.3% on a quarterly basis – by 18 euros more for a three-member family and by 10 euros more for a single worker. On an annual basis, growth of 6.1% is reported - 84 euros more for a three-member family and 48 euros more for a single worker.

The chief economist of the union and director of the Institute for Social and Trade Union Research and Training (ISSIO) Lyuboslav Kostov, who presented the data, also commented on inflation:

„Bulgaria reports 5.2% inflation, compared to 2.9% for the EU, 2.8% on average for the eurozone, the Romanians are ahead of us by 9.2. Galab Donev works in the budget with 4.2% inflation. Even „Eurostat“, which underestimates them, gives 5.2% inflation, and our NSI, based on the latest data for the Consumer Price Index, already gives nearly 7% inflation. So, even based on inflation alone, which is every finance minister's best friend, this budget will generate additional revenue and certainly as it was adopted, inflation was not estimated and it is much higher“.