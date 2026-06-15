Yotova on the arson in Skopje: This is not an ordinary criminal act, but an unacceptable attack on a diploma

I categorically condemn the arson of diplomatic cars at the Bulgarian embassy in Skopje. This is not an ordinary criminal act, but an unacceptable attack on a diplomatic mission, which calls into question the ability of the authorities in the Republic of North Macedonia to guarantee the security of foreign diplomatic missions in accordance with their international obligations. This is stated in the position of President Iliana Yotova.

According to her, it is worrying that this incident is taking place against the backdrop of ongoing anti-Bulgarian rhetoric and an atmosphere of intolerance, which has remained without the necessary institutional resistance for years.

"Such actions do not occur in a vacuum – they are a direct consequence of the incitement of hatred and impunity. I expect immediate, transparent and effective action by the competent authorities in Skopje to identify and punish the perpetrators and their possible instigators. The speed and determination of the reaction will be a clear test of the commitment of the Republic of North Macedonia to the principles of the rule of law, good neighborly relations and European values," she added.

"European integration is not only a political goal, but also a responsibility. A country that claims membership in the European Union must unconditionally guarantee the security of diplomatic missions, counteract hate speech and demonstrate respect for its neighbors not only with words but also with actions," Yotova added.