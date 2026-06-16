The government presents SIGMA - the new public procurement control system

The System for Integrated Civil Monitoring and Analysis (SIGMA) will be presented at the Council of Ministers, the government's press service announced. The presentation will be attended by Prime Minister Rumen Radev and the Minister of Innovation and Digital Transformation Ivan Vassilev.

SIGMA is a new public tool for transparency in public procurement, developed by the Ministry of Innovation and Digital Transformation, BTA adds.

During the presentation of the management program of "Progressive Bulgaria" at the end of March, Rumen Radev explained that the economic team of the formation had developed a new approach to controlling public finances, based on artificial intelligence.

We have developed a concept for a system for integrated citizen monitoring and analysis with artificial intelligence, or Sigma AI for short, which would ensure that all public procurements undergo preliminary control with artificial intelligence, so that various problems can be looked for in them and eliminated, Ivan Vassilev explained at the time. Sigma AI will look for problems not only with public procurements, but also with all other expenses made by public institutions, so that the possibility of corruption is minimized, Vassilev added.