Pension fraud worth over 36,000 euros under investigation

Pension fraud is being investigated in Kardzhali, after an inspection found that a 76-year-old woman received a pension based on a document with false data on her work and insurance experience, BTA reported.

According to information from the police, the woman presented a document to the Territorial Division of the National Social Security Institute (NSSI) in which false circumstances related to her insurance experience were entered. Thus, she received pension payments worth over 36,000 euros without legal basis.

According to investigators, the illegally paid funds were accumulated over nearly ten years - from 2016 to 2026.

A pre-trial proceeding has been initiated in the case for obtaining funds through the use of a false official document. The investigation is being conducted by the "Combating Economic Crime" sector and an investigating police officer.