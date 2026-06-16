Kaloyan Metodiev on SIGMA: PR smoke! There is no audit, withdrawal of public resources or reform in public procurement h

I want to congratulate the cabinet. A little while ago, the prime minister presented a system for controlling public procurement through a system with the abbreviated name SIGMA. For the period from 2020-2026. According to him, this is part of the commitments made for more transparency in management and limiting the possibilities for undue influence on state resources by the oligarchy.

This is what Kaloyan Metodiev from "Nepokorna Bulgaria" commented on.

I congratulate them for the PR move! Press conference at the Council of Ministers, all media, loud headlines. It looks and sounds good!

Now for the substance.

This is not a fight against the oligarchy.

Companies are registering, merging, closing down. What do their names say? Or are they front men? Oligarchs are playing big and visible - energy, concessions, banks, highways. In front of the entire society that has been dealing with them for decades. They are not secretly charging Municipality X with pens. According to the documents, everything is fine in terms of parameters, price, but... the ravine is not cleaned, the asphalt is crumbling...

There is no audit here, no withdrawal of public resources, no reform of the way orders are placed (online). There are no real steps, as presented to us.

The request for transparency in government. Yesterday, medical student Vasilena Kiyara Dimitrova received a refusal from Prime Minister Radev of her request under the APIA for the salary of one of the ministers.

In violation of the law. In violation of morality. In violation of European practice.

They are hiding their state salaries from taxpayers! This is disgraceful! What kind of transparency are they talking about?

What kind of equality and justice? What kind of rules and order? What kind of accountability? Here is a comparison of their specific actions versus their specific statements.

This is a facilitating online tool. It is neither reform, nor a fight against the mafia, nor dismantling the system. They started with PR smokescreens.

To feed the masses. To manipulate their electorate. Let's see how long they will keep it like this?