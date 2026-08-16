New equipment for the kitchen of the social patronage in Montana

The kitchen of the Home Social Patronage in Montana will be renovated with new professional equipment. 25,300 euros have been provided for the purchase of the equipment by the “Social Protection“ Fund at the Ministry of Labor and Social Policy and by the Montana Municipality, writes BNR.

The kitchen will be equipped with four professional electric stoves and new bakeries with three loading levels. The latest equipment was purchased eight years ago.

Food for 400 people is prepared in the kitchen of the Home Social Patronage every working day.

For the three-course daily menu, consumers pay just over 35 euros per month, announced the director of the Home Social Patronage in Montana, Dimitrinka Kolova.

A company has already been selected and a contract for the supply of the professional equipment has been concluded. The new equipment is expected to arrive in the kitchen at the earliest in early September.

Chef Parvoleta Parvanova talks about the need to update the equipment and work in the kitchen.