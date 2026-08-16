Weather today, forecast for Sunday, August 16:

The weather on Sunday, August 16, 2026, will delight us with plenty of sun, clear skies and ideal conditions for beach and tourism. According to the official weather forecast of the on-duty forecaster Anastasia Kirilova from the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (check on weather.bg), the weekend will end with classic summer temperatures, with no precipitation expected in any region of the country.

The atmospheric pressure will remain slightly higher than the average for the month of August. Sunday morning will start with cool weather and minimum temperatures between 11° and 19° degrees, with thermometers in Sofia showing around 13°. During the day, however, the air masses will begin to warm up rapidly.

The wind will weaken and will blow very weakly from the north-northeast. This will contribute to the rapid rise in temperatures in the afternoon. Maximum temperatures in most of the country will reach values between 29° and 34° degrees, and in the warmest southern plains and Sandanski, thermometers will read up to 35° degrees. In the capital Sofia, the maximum temperature will be around 29°-30° degrees.

Weather on the Black Sea Coast

On the Bulgarian coast, the weather on Sunday will be absolutely perfect for vacationers. The sky above the sea will be completely clear of clouds, and the light breeze will make your stay on the beach extremely pleasant. The forecast of the MeteoBalkans weather forecasters (see meteobalkans.com) shows that the maximum air temperatures at sea will be between 27° and 29° degrees. The sea water temperature will remain high – around 25°-26° degrees, and the sea waves will be weak, up to 2 points.

Forecast for the mountains

If you are planning a walk in the mountains, Sunday is the best day for it. The weather in the mountain ranges will be mostly sunny, with very weak and safe cumulus clouds developing in the afternoon with no chance of summer storms or rain. The wind on the high ridges will be moderate to east-northeast. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 1200 meters will be around 21°-22° degrees, and at 2000 meters - around 13° degrees, which requires light outerwear.

The sunny and dry weather will persist into the beginning of next week, when according to information from Sinoptik.bg (see on sinoptik.bg) even more serious warming and temperatures approaching 38° degrees are expected.