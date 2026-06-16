Martin Dimitrov: There was a budget crisis in 1997, now there is none and the situation is completely solvable

There was a real crisis with the country's budget in 1997, while now the situation is completely solvable, as stories about the poor state of public finances are used to take on large debts without any justification. This was commented by Martin Dimitrov from “Democratic Bulgaria“, who spoke on the sidelines of the parliament after the Budget and Finance Committee approved on second reading the raising of the debt ceiling by up to 3.8 billion euros until the adoption of a regular budget for this year.

The treasury is not empty and these are stories without any evidence that are used to take on huge loans. 3.8 billion euros of debt without any justification“, said Dimitrov.

In his words, this is a very dangerous path and the government should hurry up with the presentation of measures to optimize spending, instead of incurring new debts. He calculated that since the beginning of this year, with the already incurred debt of 1.4 billion euros, the debt ceiling before the adoption of a regular budget has actually been raised to 5.2 billion euros.

According to Dimitrov, there is no crisis with the budget, and the situation is completely solvable.

“But the more panicky actions and delays on the part of the government accumulate, the deeper the problems become“, he said, giving the example of Romania, which brought on a crisis as a result of delayed budget measures.

In his words, the fact that from “Progressive Bulgaria“ are delaying the regular budget for this year, expanding the scale of the crisis, which is otherwise completely solvable.

“They are creating additional problems themselves with talk of a 7.4 percent deficit, which is absolutely unfounded, and with taking on huge debts“, said Dimitrov.